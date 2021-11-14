StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 7.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 14,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,755,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
