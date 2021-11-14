StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 7.8%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 14,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,755,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.