StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.34

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.34 and last traded at $70.93, with a volume of 24692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in StoneX Group by 60.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 360.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

