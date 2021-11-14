Storj Market Cap Tops $589.07 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 2% against the dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $589.07 million and $91.48 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00002617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 351,428,441 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

