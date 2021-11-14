Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Rating Lowered to Tender at National Bankshares

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$6.29 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.28 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Storm Resources to C$6.28 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Storm Resources from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Storm Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.98.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRX opened at C$6.27 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.20 million and a PE ratio of 3,135.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.06.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.