Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Cap Achieves $3.56 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $45,759.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 45,914,831 coins and its circulating supply is 39,214,831 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

