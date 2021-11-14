Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $207,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $626.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $631.56. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

