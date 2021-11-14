Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $241,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 32.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,994.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

