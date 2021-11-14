Sunflower Bank N.A. Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $169.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

