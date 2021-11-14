Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $158.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.40. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sunworks as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

