Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.79.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Surgalign will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Surgalign by 260.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Surgalign by 4,074.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,764,027 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Surgalign by 361.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,967,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 2,324,961 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Surgalign by 1,422.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,198,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Surgalign during the second quarter worth $2,785,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

