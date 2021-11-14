Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.71

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$4.53. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$4.57, with a volume of 295,938 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$381.14 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

