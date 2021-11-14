Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $640.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.25.

AVGO opened at $563.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.54. Broadcom has a one year low of $371.58 and a one year high of $565.84.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

