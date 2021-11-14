SVB Leerink Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $41.80 on Friday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4,180.00 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 731,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

