SVB Leerink Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CALA stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

