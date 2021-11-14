SVB Leerink Raises LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $151.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $223.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.