SVB Leerink Raises LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $151.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lowered their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.45. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

