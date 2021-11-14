Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $7.61 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

