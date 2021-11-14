Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Swingby coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $24.86 million and $561,945.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swingby has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,923,683 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

