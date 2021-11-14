Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $51.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

NYSE:TPR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

