Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

