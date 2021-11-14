TD Securities Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIOCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.71.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.7763 dividend. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.