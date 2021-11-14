TD Securities Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$210.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.46.

TSE WSP opened at C$181.00 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$89.22 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$162.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.23 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46.

In other news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total value of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,878.76.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

