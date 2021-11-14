TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.44.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $108.05 on Thursday. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.37.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,690,728.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.