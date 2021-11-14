TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.64

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.64 and last traded at $107.32, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.49.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock worth $13,183,416. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 19.8% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

