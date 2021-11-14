The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

