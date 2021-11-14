The ChampCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The ChampCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. The ChampCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $448,033.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.48 or 0.00408098 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $692.16 or 0.01072061 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

