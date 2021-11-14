The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

SCHW opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $2,031,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,302,939 shares of company stock worth $103,427,295 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

