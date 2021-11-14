The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $432.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

COO traded up $6.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.72. 223,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,758. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.28 and its 200 day moving average is $412.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 657 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 149.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

