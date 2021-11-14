The Glimpse Group (VRAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The Glimpse Group has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

In other news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,311 shares of company stock valued at $88,489 in the last 90 days.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

