The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,950 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,801 ($114.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,794.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,443.10. The firm has a market cap of £136.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.40. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

