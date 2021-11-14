The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of HAIN opened at $41.69 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

