The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $55.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.