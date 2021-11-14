The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

SHYF opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The Shyft Group has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,833,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Shyft Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Shyft Group by 75.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

