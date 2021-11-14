The Timken Company (TKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Timken has raised its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Timken has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of TKR opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.10.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

