The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce $465.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $456.50 million and the highest is $475.80 million. Wendy’s reported sales of $474.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after buying an additional 99,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 2,589,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,320. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

