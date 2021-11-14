The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,880,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,222 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $156,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

