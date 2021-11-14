THEKEY Market Capitalization Reaches $8.33 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and $432,795.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

