Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $899,097,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

