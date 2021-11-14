Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $270.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

