Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.56 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

