Thomasville National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Ventas by 26.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 30.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.39.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

