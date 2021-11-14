Thomasville National Bank Has $1.55 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,861 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 54.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 456,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 398,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

