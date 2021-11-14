Thomasville National Bank Has $18.06 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.9% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,846,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,097,000 after purchasing an additional 216,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

