Thomasville National Bank Has $2.42 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

