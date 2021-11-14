Thomasville National Bank Has $21.67 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $212.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.81 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.19 and its 200-day moving average is $230.45.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

