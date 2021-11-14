Thomasville National Bank Has $34.56 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 3.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $515.18 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $253.00 and a one year high of $523.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

