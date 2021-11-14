Thomasville National Bank Has $5.96 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

