ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Major Shareholder Sells $969,500.00 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gs Investment Strategies, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 45,287 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $934,270.81.

On Monday, November 8th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,082 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $516,453.74.

On Friday, November 5th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 27,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $544,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 24,981 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $524,351.19.

On Monday, November 1st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $651,900.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

TDUP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth $3,868,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,700,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

