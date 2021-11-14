Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hershey were worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

