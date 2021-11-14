Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.85% of Standex International worth $21,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,964 shares of company stock valued at $417,669. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SXI opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

