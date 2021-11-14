Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $20.28 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

MDLZ opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

